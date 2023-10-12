Elon Musk Sent Demand By EU Over Hamas/Israel War

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 14:55

X owner Elon Musk

ELON MUSK has been warned that he must deal with the disinformation that is being alleged to be swirling on X, formerly known as Twitter, surrounding the Hamas/Israel war.

The tinderbox that is the Middle East has once again been set alight with Hamas striking a number of Israeli targets over the weekend, with them also taking a number of people as hostage back to Gaza, whilst killing a number of people.

In response, Israel has struck back hard with rocket fire and the situation is pretty grave, with threats from both sides and calls externally for a swift de-escalation.

In this modern age, such dramatic and tragic moments are broadcast on social media before anything else, but with it, and with the different agendas being pushed, we also see videos and images that are not quite what they seem, or with captions that are inaccurate.

We see that on X, or Twitter, arguably more than anywhere else, and the website’s owner, Elon Musk, has been told by the EU he must do something about it.

Musk told to tackle X disinformation by the EU

“First, you need to be very transparent and clear on what content is permitted under your terms and consistently and diligently enforce your own policies,” internal market commissioner Thierry Breton wrote in a letter to Musk, as per Forbes.

“This is particularly relevant when it comes to violent and terrorist content that appears to circulate on your platform. Your latest changes in public interest policies that occurred over night left many European users uncertain.

“We have, from qualified sources, reports about potentially illegal content circulating on your service despite flags from relevant authorities.

“Public media and civil society organisations widely report instances of fake and manipulated images and facts circulating on your platform in the EU, such as repurposed old images of unrelated armed conflicts or military footage that actually originated from video games. This appears to be manifestly false or misleading information.”

In response, perhaps suitably, Musk took to X:

“Our policy is that everything is open source and transparent, an approach that I know the EU supports.

“Please list the violations you allude to on X, so that the public can see them. Merci beaucoup.”