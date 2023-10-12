Four Day Week In Europe: Germany Announces Project

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 14:45

EU flag. Credit: candocreative/Shutterstock.com

The four day week idea is gathering pace across Europe, with Germany the latest to announce a pilot scheme.

The covid pandemic changed work-life balance considerably and, since then, trying to keep that balance in a more favourable position has been sought-after by many.

Indeed, it feels as though the five day week, where you commute every day, is in the past, with many employers happy to allow their employees the chance to work from home at least a couple of days a week, whilst many work from home even more than that.

Another suggestion to improve the work life balance, though, is the four day week, with a number of countries around Europe trialling the idea.

As per Euro News, then, Germany has become the latest testing ground for a four day week.

What is a four day week?

A four day week is quite a simple idea in all truth.

Workers will work four weekdays instead of five, but will get the paid and enjoy the same terms as they’re currently on.

The workload will stay the same, though, in a bid to improve productivity and independent work.

The four day week in Europe

Germany is by no means the first to have a closer look at the four day week in Europe.

Indeed, Belgium became the first country in Europe to legislate for a four-day week, with employees allowed to work either four or five days – though their working hours are condensed into fewer days if they pick the former option.

Portugal has also announced a trial, that will see 100 per cent of pay given for 80 per cent of the time, as long as their is no drop in productivity from staff at the companies that are taking part.

In the UK, meanwhile, several companies ran a six-month trial and many are planning on making it a more permanent feature as part of their new approach to work – their trial used a similar approach to the one in Portugal.

As for Spain they launched a pilot project in December 2022, which would see working weeks cut by at least half a day without salaries being cut.

Several other countries in the block have also dabbled with the idea, and it appears it is gaining momentum.