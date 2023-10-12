Malaga Gets Tough On Irresponsible Dog Owners

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 8:46

Malaga wants responsible dog owners. Credit: jean cuomo/Shutterstock.com

IN an effort to keep the streets clean, authorities in Malaga are using high-tech methods to find owners who fail to clean up their dog’s waste.

Malaga’s City Council is taking stringent measures against dog owners who neglect their civic duties. The focus? Ensuring streets are free from dog waste and holding owners accountable through DNA tracing, writes El Español

Stepping Up The Sanctions

The council has recently intensified its efforts, warning dog owners of potential fines. Those found flouting the rules could face penalties ranging from €75 to a whopping €500. This move is part of a broader strategy to ensure cleaner streets and public areas in Malaga.

DNA Registration And Tracing

To further ensure accountability, the council has been urging dog owners to register their pets’ DNA. This allows for faeces found on the streets to be tested and traced back to the negligent owner.

Luis Medina, the general director of Environmental Sustainability, stated, ‘We started sending SMS reminders in July… in the message we remind you that you have 30 days to genetically identify the dog or you will be sanctioned.’ Those who fail to comply within the stipulated time frame are penalised.

Local Police On The Prowl

The local police have been instrumental in this crackdown. They’ve been actively monitoring public spaces, ensuring dog owners pick up after their pets. Since 2017, the council, with the help of the police, has issued almost 3,300 fines. A significant portion of these fines were for not picking up dog waste, with some traced back through DNA analysis.

Younger Neighbourhoods Most Responsible

Interestingly, younger residential areas in Malaga, such as Teatinos and parts of Puerto de la Torre, have shown a greater commitment to keeping their surroundings clean. This observation suggests that newer communities might be more conscious of their responsibilities as dog owners.

In summary, Malaga’s City Council is making significant strides in its fight against irresponsible dog owners using both traditional policing and modern DNA tracing techniques.