Relief For Motorists In Spain As Average Price Of Diesel Drops For First Time In 14 Weeks

By Chris King •
Updated: 12 Oct 2023 • 16:53
Image of a car being refuelled.
Credit: bunyarit/Shutterstock.com
THE average price of a litre of diesel in Spain has finally dropped, for the first time in 14 weeks.
According to the latest data published by the European Union’s Oil Bulletin this Thursday, October 12, diesel has gone down by 0.3 per cent in the last seven days, to stand at €1.682/litre.
Petrol fell in price last week, for the first time in three months, and has continued to do so again this week. A litre of petrol currently costs an average of €1.719, after dropping by 1.86 per cent.
At current prices, filling up an average 55-litre tank with petrol currently costs around €94.50, compared to €83. That is €11.50 more than in the same period last year when the 20 cents per litre government discount was in force.
In the case of diesel, filling an average 55-litre tank currently costs around €92.50, which is €1.50 less than the €91 it cost in the same period in 2022. With the latest prices, diesel has now been below the price of petrol for 34 consecutive weeks.
Fuel prices ultimately depend on multiple factors such as its specific price (independent of that of oil), the evolution of crude oil, taxes, the cost of raw materials and logistics, and gross margins. Also, the evolution in the price of crude oil is not directly transferred to fuel prices but does so with a time lag.
With these levels, the price of 95 unleaded petrol in Spain remains below the average of the European Union, where it stands at €1,790/litre. It is also below the Eurozone, where the average price is €1,866/litre.
In the case of diesel, the price in Spain is also lower than the EU average of €1,773/litre plus that of the Eurozone where the price is €1,827/litre.
