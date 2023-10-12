By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 12:12

Peter Andre and his wife Emily are expecting their fifth child.

Peter Andre the once pop sensation and his wife, Emily, have revealed they are expecting their fifth child.

The happy couple shared the exciting news on their respective Instagram pages this morning October 12, which was accompanied by a picture of the pair smiling from ear-to-ear as Emily held up a string of ultrasound photographs.

They were clearly very excited to share the news and couldn’t hide their happiness on Instagram as they accompanied their picture with a caption that read: “We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited ♥️♥️♥️♥️ So are we,’ the couple wrote, with their celebrity pals flooding their comments with well wishes.

Peter Andre and wife Emily expecting a fifth child

Andre already has four children, with two of them being birthed by his current partner and NHS doctor, Emily, and they are Amelia, 10, and Theo, six, while the 50-year-old also has two kids to his first love, Katie Price, Princess, 16, and Junior, 18.

This news may not have come as much of a shock to Peter Andre fans, however, because just in July old this year, he admitted that he was indeed ready for a fifth child and his third with his wife Emily.

He revealed this big claim on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To podcast and said: “Children… I was like, when I get to 50 I’m done and then I find myself having conversations with [Emily] going, “Yeah you know, if we did have another child, where would we put Junior?

“I can’t even believe we have those conversations and that makes me think that I just don’t know, it’s just one of those things. It’s just weird that we even have those conversations, so I don’t know.

“Listen, us guys can wishful think all we like, right, but it’s going to be up to her.”

Mysterious Girl singer to become a father again

So, despite being 50 years old, Andre is still feeling young enough to welcome yet another newborn into his life, something that he’s obviously spoken about at length about with his partner Emily, who is 17 years his younger.

It seems like it was a very tough decision for Andre and Emily to make though, mainly because of the huge age gap there will be between their fifth child and his oldest son Junior, 18, something the eldest child apparently spoke about with his father.

He said: “I understand what he meant about the age gap, but I said to him there’d be 16 years between [him and a] new child.”

Andre and Emily have been married since 2015 when they tied the knot in a very nice ceremony at Mamhead House in Exeter, and have actually been dating each other since 2012, so the bond seems to be very strong between the pair.