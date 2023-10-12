Security Scare Sees Plane Surrounded At Stansted Airport

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 19:29

Stock image of Stansted Airport. Credit: IR Stone/Shutterstock.com

This Afternoon saw an aircraft diverted from Heathrow to Stanstead and escorted by RAF fighters in what has become a major security operation.

A Kenyan Airways aircraft is at the centre of a security scare at London’s Stansted Airport. The Boeing 787, initially set for Heathrow, was redirected to Stansted 45 minutes prior to its anticipated landing time. Upon landing armed police surrounded the plane, according to The Guardian.

On Thursday, September 12, of the event, the plane, originating from Nairobi, was surrounded by armed police and fire brigade units at Stansted. However, the airport’s regular operations remained unaffected.

Stansted Airport’s Response

A representative from Stansted Airport commented that the Boeing 787 ‘landed safely with Essex police present.’ The diversion took place at 3:45 pm. They added, ‘The plane was guided to an isolated parking area, and normal flight activities have since resumed.’

Passenger’s Eyewitness Account

A female passenger shared her experience on Facebook, stating: ‘On flight this morning from Nairobi to London Heathrow. Forty five minutes before we were due to land, we were told that we’d been diverted to Stansted. When we arrived in Stansted, loads of police cars. We’ve been surrounded by all the police. They’ve all got guns all dressed in black and are ID-ing us. Captain hasn’t even said anything.’

Unverified sources suggest that RAF jets, on quick response duty, might have intercepted the flight. It’s speculated that the alert was triggered over French skies.

Official Statements

The Ministry of Defence provided a statement saying: ‘RAF Typhoon fighter aircraft from RAF Coningsby were launched as a precaution this afternoon to investigate a civilian aircraft which was approaching the UK.

‘The civilian aircraft remained in contact with air traffic controllers throughout, and was escorted to Stansted airport where it landed safely. This incident is now under the control of the civilian authorities.’

An official from Essex police mentioned, ‘We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport. A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon (Thursday 12 October). The airport remains open.’

A representative from Essex county fire and rescue reported, ‘Eight teams are present at Stansted airport. We are collaborating with Essex police and the airport to resolve the situation.