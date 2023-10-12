By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 16:39

A trio of Spanish judges have approved the extradition of Kinahan mobster Liam Byrne to the UK.

Byrne had launched a last-ditch and pretty surreal attempt to avoid being sent back to the UK to face trial by claiming that if he did indeed go back home then he would be at risk of some ‘inhumane and degrading treatment.’

However, one thing has appeared to fall in the mobster’s favour as the Spanish judges revoked the UK’s plans to trial the Irishman on charges that relate to conspiracy to pervert the court of justice, something that could have seen him end up with a daunting life sentence.

The UK’s pleas were seemingly not ungrounded, however, as they believed he was indeed part of an orchestrated and well-planned plot alongside Thomas Kavanagh to try and get a reduced jail sentence by sending authorities to the location of some firearm weapons they were planning to stash.

Liam Byrne’s extradition to the UK approved

It was back in early June when Byrne was arrested in Alcudia while eating a meal with his family members, as he was believed to be one of the most trusted members of the notorious Irish Kinahan cartel.

Byrne had only jetted into Palma Airport at the end of May from Dubai where he had been residing and hiding from the police and since his arrest on that night, he has been held on a UK extradition warrant.

Three Spanish judges were very satisfied to be seeing Byrne head back to the UK on 12 firearms and ammunition offences, although he will not be immediately extradited because it’s expected his lawyer, Jaime Campaner, will soon lodge an appeal.

Why Is an Irish cartel member being sent back to the UK?

Jack Kavanagh was also on trial the same day as Byrne at Audiencia Nacional, and his hearing was immediately after his fellow cartel member and he is being represented by a lawyer who qualified while serving a prison sentence.

Chilean Gonzalo Boye was put behind bars for 14 years after helping terror group ETA kidnap a Spanish businessman, so it’s quite the life change for the one-time criminal who is now looking to stop others from suffering the same after behind bars.

The Spanish judges threw out any idea that Byrne had seen his human rights violated as someone hacked into his encrypted messages, which helped lead to his arrest, and they have instead put the responsibility on the UK court.

It’s believed that Britain’s National Crime Agency have launched accusations at both Kavanagh and Byrne that relate to the pair being involved in an alleged weapons conspiracy to get the latters father a reduced sentence before his conviction.