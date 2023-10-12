Swedish Gangs Using Spotify For Money Laundering

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 14:29

SWEDISH gangs are using cryptocurrency to pay for streams on music site Spotify in order to launder their money.

The process sees criminals start off by paying musicians on the website through a transaction with cryptocurrency, which is typically more difficult to trace by authorities than a traditional payment involving cash or online banking.

The music artists are then paid for streaming their songs, and the criminal can collect the money that has been laundered.

The money has been earned through crimes such as drug deals, robbery, and contact killings, and is being hidden through these crypto transactions on the music streaming site, via artificial streaming agreements.

“Spotify has become a bank machine for the gangs”, an anonymous investigator was quoted in a report by SvD in Sweden, as per Euro News.

Spotify’s royalty system

Interestingly, Spotify’s royalty system has been criticised lately for it being possible for users to cheat the system, rather than seeing royalties go to the genuine artists.

Indeed, it’s been suggested that money could be made by automatically playing a song on repeat, but Spotify has denied this.

Spotify’s website says: “Contrary to what you might have heard, Spotify does not pay artist royalties according to a per-play or per-stream rate. The royalty payments that artists receive might vary according to differences in how their music is streamed or the agreements they have with labels or distributors.”

What is cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is a digital currency designed to work as a way of making transactions through a computer network without reliance on any central authorities like governments or banks.

Crypto has grown in popularity in recent years with things like Bitcoin gaining prominence, but it has also courted controversy thanks to its hugely volatile nature, and the fact that there is no centralisation around it to protect people against large losses.