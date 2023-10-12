Vaping: Young Child Warns Others After Being Hospitalised Aged 12

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 10:00

Vaping Image: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com

A 12-year-old girl has spoken to the BBC about vaping and how children should never start, after being hospitalised and in an induced coma because of it.

Vaping has become a prominent issue among children and teenagers, both in the UK and in Europe, with many spotted carrying one of the colourful canisters either in school or outside of it.

Indeed, the design, look, and flavours of the vapes draw young people to them, but the negative impacts of them, and the selling of them to youngsters despite legislation, creates a dangerous environment to be exposed to.

That was the case with Sarah Griffin, 12, who had asthma and was a heavy vaper before being rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe a month ago.

She had suffered lung collapse, and would spend four days in an induced coma in hospital, before gradually recovering.

Speaking to the BBC after her ordeal, she has warned other children to stop vaping immediately:

“Don’t start doing it, because once you start doing it, you don’t stop doing it.

“You only stop when you basically have to, when it’s a life or death situation.” Whilst Sarah’s mum, Mary, added: “There is absolutely no words to describe when you think your child is going to die. “She’s doing lung exercises and stuff you know, you’d expect an 80-year-old to be doing, not someone who is 12.” Sarah now has permanent lung damage because of the vapes. “People open your eyes, because this is happening all round, and possibly your child too. “No matter what you’re thinking, people like to think their kids aren’t doing these things but the reality is very, very different.”

What is the UK doing about vaping?

The UK government has announced its plans to restrict the marketing and sale of vapes targeted at children. Though it is illegal to sell them to people under the age of 18, Sarah was able to buy hers over the counter.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the proposals would “reverse the worrying rise in youth vaping” by making them look less colourful, and therefore less appealing to young people.

For the opposition, Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said a Labour government would come down like “tonne of bricks” on vaping companies.