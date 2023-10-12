Waitrose-Amazon Linkup Rumours Abound

By Linda Hall • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 17:43

WAITROSE: Lagging behind its rivals Photo credit: CC/Edward Hands

WAITROSE is said to be in talks with Amazon, discussing plans to sell groceries via the online giant.

More upmarket and expensive than market leaders Tesco and Sainsbury, Waitrose lags behind both, and is far behind Aldi and Lidl who attracted more shoppers opting for lower prices during the cost of living crisis.

Since the beginning of 2020, Waitrose’s share of the UK’s grocery market has dipped from 5.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent according to market researchers, Kantar. The Amazon initiative is seen as a way of enticing shoppers to return and recover some of its market share.

The Waitrose reports echo the agreement between Amazon and Iceland which debuted last month, offering thousands of products to Prime subscribers which are delivered from Iceland stores.

The service is currently being trialled in Greater Manchester, before introduction throughout the UK.

Amazon also has a third-party with the Co-op and Morrisons, selling their groceries on its website and delivering them from local branches. When the Co-op first offered the service in some of its stores in late 2021, it said that Amazon accounted for more than 15 per cent of its sales.

When asked, neither Waitrose nor Amazon were prepared to comment on the rumours, although Waitrose pointed out that it already sells through Waitrose.com.

Internet grocery shopping has fallen since Covid although online sales this year represented approximately 14 per cent of total Waitrose sales, with shoppers placing an average 168,000 orders each week. The supermarkets also had a connection to the Deliveroo and Uber Eats takeaways, Waitrose sources said.

Nor is this the first time that Amazon has been linked with Waitrose. In 2018 media reports maintained that Amazon had approached the John Lewis Partnership (JLP), which owns Waitrose, to take over the supermarket chain, although the department store group refuted the stories at the time.

Waitrose became part of the John Lewis Partnership in 1937 when there only 10 stores. There are now more than 350 Waitrose supermarkets, as well as shops at Welcome Break service stations.