West Nile Virus Detected In Malaga Province

By George Dagless • Published: 12 Oct 2023 • 12:49

A first case of West Nile virus has been confirmed today in Malaga province, after being detected in a horse.

The Andalusian regional government has revealed all the public health measures that need to be followed and authorities are hopeful that they can reduce transmission and monitor any new infections.

The virus has also been detected in samples taken from mosquitos several Seville municipalities.

According to a statement from the Andalusian health department, as reported by El Espanol, the virus has also been detected in Carmona in Seville.

The health department has recommended that people take measures to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes, including using repellent, avoiding going near stagnant water, and covering up their legs and arms.

What is the West Nile virus?

The West Nile virus is usually spread via the Culex mosquito. It has a death rate of 0.1% for those that are infected.

It can also cause meningoencephalitis among 1% of those infected, which is inflammation of the meninges and the brain.

It can also cause fever in around 20% of those infected.

Back in 2020, an outbreak of the West Nile virus caused eight deaths in Andalusia and 71 infections.

Whilst mosquitoes are usually to blame for the transmission to humans, the virus does not actually usually originate with them.

Indeed, the main source of the infection is actually birds, given the distances that they travel.

The virus is carried by them as they migrate and travel from the south of the planet to the north, and they in turn can infect mosquitoes, who then pass it onto larger animals like horses, as well as any humans that they come into contact with.

West Nile virus is a member of the family Flaviviridae, which also contains the Zika virus, dengue virus, and yellow fever virus, which can all cause illness in humans.