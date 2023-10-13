600+ Migrants Rescued Off Coast Of Tenerife

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 13:23

Over 600 migrants have been rescued off of the coast of Tenerife, it has been reported by La Prensa Latina.

The migrant crisis is on the agenda of many countries in Europe, with displaced people from Africa and the Middle East all trying to seek a better way of life on the continent.

Spain and Italy have seen wave after wave of migrants, given their location in southern Europe, and a number of their outlying islands have also been inundated.

Indeed, Tenerife and the other Canary Islands, given their close proximity to Africa, have also been a regular target for migrants to try and reach, before then potentially trying to make it to mainland Spain, and a host of people have had to be rescued once again on Thursday, with nearly 650 people needing help.

Migrant crossings to Canaries on the up

As per La Prensa Latina, October has seen a big increase in the number of migrants trying to make the trip from Africa to the Canaries.

More than 5,000 have arrived from the African coast to the Canary Islands in October alone, the highest figure for the islands since 2006.

Meanwhile, in 2023, over 20,000 have made the perilous crossing on the Atlantic Ocean, with people exposed to high winds and stormy conditions at various times of the year.

It is an issue that is dominating the political agenda for many countries in Europe at the moment, and one that is also dividing opinions and politicians as they try to work out the best way to tackle the issue.

On the one hand, there are desperate people in these boats simply looking for a better life, and on the other the boats are also being used to smuggle criminals across borders.

Controlling such an irregular and inconsistent and unpredictable flow of people is proving very tough to navigate at the moment.