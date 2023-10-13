Airline Loses Wheelchair Leaving Passenger Immobilised For Four Days

By John Ensor • Updated: 13 Oct 2023 • 16:59

Emily Felix, on her graduation. Credit: Emily Felix/LinkedIn.com

A recent incident has highlighted the poor treatment of a vulnerable passenger and raises the question, how can an airline misplace something so vital?

On October 8, Emily Felix, a 25-year-old from Kilkenny, returned to Ireland from Brussels after attending her grandmother’s funeral, only to discover her wheelchair was missing, writes Xtra.ie

Wheelchair Goes Missing

After her flight from Charleroi Airport to Dublin, Emily and her mother were informed that her wheelchair wasn’t on the plane. The distressed passenger was directed to complete a lost luggage form at Ryanair’s service desk. However, she wasn’t given any details about when her wheelchair would be returned.

Passenger’s Emotional Turmoil

Emily, who works for the Central Bank of Ireland, made the decision to post her feelings on LinkIn: ‘I don’t normally post about my personal life on LinkedIn but today I feel obligated to make an exception and call out Ryanair – Europe’s Favourite Airline for their absolutely horrendous customer treatment, particularly towards those with disabilities.

‘This morning I flew home with Ryanair from Belgium to Ireland after spending a week with my dying grandmother and attending her funeral yesterday. I arrived in Ireland to be told that my wheelchair didn’t arrive as Ryanair failed to ensure that it was put on the plane.

‘I was brought straight to the Ryanair help desk where I was given no assistance whatsoever and was made to feel like an inconvenience. I was sent home, traumatised, with my family with no wheelchair and no indication of when I am to get it back.

‘For context, I have a rare progressive medical condition which has left me reliant on a wheelchair to get around. Therefore it is obviously vital for me to have it returned to me as soon as possible.

‘Since arriving home I have submitted a number of online forms and spoken to Ryanair support over the phone. I still have been given no clarity as to where my wheelchair is or when I can expect to get it back. Ryanair – Europe’s Favourite Airline this is not good enough, sort it out.’

Emily expressed her anguish to the Irish media, stating, ‘Inhumane is the only word to describe how I was treated. I’ve never experienced such a lack of compassion or support following this incident which left me completely immobilised for four entire days.

Even though I’ve gotten my wheelchair back, it’s damaged, which will cost a lot of money to get repaired. I just felt like I was an inconvenience to Ryanair, which isn’t right.’

She was deeply hurt by Ryanair’s reference to her wheelchair as ‘lost baggage’, mentioning, ‘My wheelchair is my lifeline and I can’t do anything without it. The treatment I got was absolutely despicable and to me that’s more of a failure than Charleroi not putting my wheelchair on the plane.’

Airline’s Response

Ryanair responded by saying, ‘Wheelchair assistance at Charleroi (and all other airports) is provided directly to passengers by the airport, but is paid for by Ryanair. These airport wheelchair providers offer a very poor service.

‘In this case, the passenger was boarded using an ambulift but the wheelchair service provider failed to deliver the wheelchair either to the aircraft or to Ryanair’s ground handlers in Charleroi. We apologise sincerely for this wheelchair service failure in Charleroi.

‘Ryanair apologises to Ms Felix for the unacceptable wheelchair service she received in Brussels Charleroi Airport, and we have spoken to the handler to try to ensure that it does not recur.’