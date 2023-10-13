By Graeme Hanna • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 17:58

A British tourist was raped in Majorca following a suspected drink-spiking incident and later wakened without her underwear in a different hotel to the one she was staying in.

A French tourist was arrested on Monday, October 9 in relation to the attack.

As reported by the Daily Mail, this is the latest disturbing sexual assault to have taken place on the Balearic island in recent months.

The young British holidaymaker fears that ‘her drink was spiked’ on a night out in Palma last Saturday after meeting a group of four other tourists, which included the French man. She told police that she could not remember anything after having a few beers.

Tests were carried out in hospital to determine if the tourist had been drugged and to piece together as much information, as soon as possible.

Police reaction to suspected rape in Majorca

An arrest was made after a woman’s belongings were found in the room where the alleged assault is said to happened.

A statement attributed to the Policia Nacional in Majorca confirmed the incident:

“On Monday officers arrested a 36-year-old French tourist on suspicion of sexually attacking a tourist. The young woman had gone for a drink in the area by the bullring in Palma on Saturday night and met four holidaymakers.”

“She got into a conversation and they had a couple of beers.”

“From that moment on she doesn’t remember anything, only that she woke up the following day at 8.30am in another hotel which wasn’t her one, dressed but without her underwear on.”

‘She went to reception to seek help as she was disorientated and didn’t know what had happened. A receptionist alerted police who dispatched officers and activated a protocol for cases like this.

‘The woman was taken to hospital where a series of tests, including toxicology tests, were performed.”

The police report went on to add that the woman was “semi-conscious” when she raised the alarm, but the woman’s age was not disclosed.

No further information has been reported on the status of the case or if the suspect has been detained or released, but this is not what tourists or locals want to hear about the holiday hotspot.

As mentioned previously, there have been too many cases of rape in Majorca – one is too many – over the last few months including high-profile incidents that have been widely reported in the media but thankfully, arrests have followed.