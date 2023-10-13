Community Comments – Brexit no longer puts off retirees

By EWN • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 10:11

We recently published an article about Brexit and the fact that some British pensioners are apparently no longer put off from retiring to the Mediterranean including Spain despite the 90/180 day or visa rule.

It was based on research undertaken by an online estate agent and some readers have commented that they think it was an advert for that company, but we can confirm that all paid for articles are either marked sponsored or advertorial.

As this was a positive survey which said that the Spanish market was still attractive to those retiring on British pensions (and don’t forget many people receive significant private pensions as well as the State pension) we believed it in order to summarise the content.

Here are some of the comments that readers made:

No change, the 90/180 day rule still applies. People I know have sold or are selling but this is a nice advert with a link to an estate agent with the hope of reviving the housing market. The main problem is proving you have an income of over €35k for 2 people to become a resident.

Martin

“Just a few forms to fill in”?????? What planet is he on?

Algoz

This doesn’t solve the problem of the 90/180 rule be careful

Charles

Indeed ! The days of arriving in Spain with £500 and then disappearing within a caravan “off grid” with an expired or lost passport, have gone. Thus only comparatively “well-to-do” folk will now arrive for permanent stays.

Robert Faraday

I agree with Martin. What is the point of surveying your own clients. They have already made up their minds to look for a property abroad. I own three properties in Spain, two of which are long term let’s sand one we use as a holiday home fore our family. For what’s it costs and will cost in the future, we could have had some great monthly rents in many different countries. If you are going to live in another country, find out all the on going costs and what you will need to know about medical as you get into latter years. Most go back home.

Chris

In reply to Martín.

Yep your right its a big sales advert. I returned from Spain as they made it so hard to stay with the earnings rule, indeed the response i got was basically British F Off.. Despite owning a home and NEVER claiming a euro, but paid in over 200k. They was so unhelpful and gave us grief over all attempts to stay.

Pete

In reply to Pete.

I can confirm to readers that this was not an advert, simply a report of the findings of that company. The good thing is that whilst the report was positive about Spain, the article is receiving comments which we are happy to post. It’s all about communication and sharing opinions.

John Smith

In reply to Pete.

Having your own home should have helped Pete, as you would not need to find rent. Apart from such an income required, if you are not of retirement age you would also have to pay for private medical insurance until you are a pensioner which is not cheap if you are in your sixties. Have you thought about trying Portugal? That´s where people with a lower income a heading now. You only need to show an income of €12,690 per couple. Here is some info to compare both countries. Two UK state pensions are not enough for Spain.

The days of doing little jobs for cash to pay the rent in your caravan are over sadly. Back to the UK with cap in hand because you can’t stay under the radar forever. Overstay 90 days and they can refuse to let you back in in the future. Sad times.

Martin