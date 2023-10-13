By Aaron Hindhaugh • Updated: 13 Oct 2023 • 19:36

Police looking for a missing Cordoba youth footballer.

A Cordoba youth footballer has gone missing after failing to get on his intended train home yesterday.

There is a growing sense of fear within the Cordoba community and Álvaro Prieto’s family after he failed to return home on Thursday having failed to get onto his train home from Seville.

It’s believed that the promising junior footballer was last seen near Santa Justa Station at around 9 am on Thursday morning where he reportedly looking to board a train before he realised his phone had died so couldn’t purchase a ticket.

As police attempt to locate the teenager more than 24 hours on from his last known whereabouts, they have revealed what he looked like on Thursday, Five foot nine (1.8 metres) tall, has light brown hair and was wearing a khaki shirt with beige trousers.

Cordoba youth footballer has gone missing

Prieto’s family are said to have spent all of Thursday, October 12th searching for their son and loved one, but it has ultimately come to no avail and now the police are beginning to step up their investigation into the matter.

According to reports, the teenager had been attending a party on Wednesday evening, before heading to the train station in an attempt to get back home to Cordoba, however, he soon learned that he’d missed his train.

🚨 Álvaro Prieto, jugador del #JuvenilACCF, ha desaparecido esta mañana en Sevilla. La última vez que fue visto fue a las 09:30 h en la estación de Santa Justa. Vestía pantalón beige y camisa verde. Se agradece máxima difusión para ayudar a encontrarlo. Si sabes dónde… pic.twitter.com/1zLkwKnMnq — Córdoba CF (@CordobaCF_ofi) October 12, 2023

This seemingly prompted the youngster to cross the tracks where his train would have just departed from and attempted to jump on top of cars, before he was then stopped and told to get down by the police.

These early stages in a missing person case are always extremely important and it’s believed that the police are working on the information that Prieto’s disappearance was indeed a voluntary one, so they don’t suspect that he has been kidnapped or anything along those lines.

Police launch investigation into Spaniard’s disappearance

Beatriz Baldasano, who is the mother of Álvaro’s friend, has been giving her version of events prior to Mr Prieto vanishing, she said: “They said goodbye around 7:20 a.m. and Álvaro went to the station. His last WhatsApp was at 7:22 am.

“We understand that he would miss the train because he miscalculated and tried to catch a train that did not correspond to him because his cell phone was out of battery. The security guards took him off the train and took his name.

“We don’t know anything more since then. There is reliable information provided by a mother who saw him around 10:30 a.m. on Kansas City Avenue, in Seville, towards Las Huertas.”

Cordoba – who Mr Prieto plays for – have also issued their own statement and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward and get in contact with the necessary people or authorities as soon as possible.

Alvaro’s family have set up a phone line for any tips or sightings and if you have any knowledge of where he may be, please call 608435399.