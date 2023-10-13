By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 15:39

Cristiano Ronaldo faces 99 lashes in Iran on charges of adultery.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly facing 99 lashes for adultery after taking a picture with another woman in Iran.

Ronaldo was the first big-name footballer to commit his future to a Saudi Arabian club when he made the movie back in December last year after being released by Manchester United and since then he’s become a sort of trailblazer which others have followed.

The Portuguese international has openly spoken about how much he loves his life out in the Middle East and wishes to extend his stay despite just signing his very first contract at the end of last year and hopes to be playing at the next World Cup.

However, much like every other player who has jumped on the bandwagon and moved to Saudi Arabia in search of an inflated pay packet, Ronaldo has come in for criticism for his move due to the country’s horrendous human rights record and that the standard is far below any other European league he could have played for.

Why could Ronaldo face 99 lashes?

Since making his move to Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has tried his best to bring about some silverware, but it’s still alluding him, although a strong run in the Asian Champions League could provide them with a great chance to lift a trophy.

However, it has got off to a rocky start off the pitch for Ronaldo because when his side went over to Iran and faced Persepolis in the group stages, he met up with a big fan who had painted two pictures of the world star.

🇮🇷 | LO ÚLTIMO: Irán condena a Cristiano Ronaldo a 99 latigazos por abrazar a una mujer soltera. pic.twitter.com/QgUpPXBMFS — Alerta Noticiera (@AlertaNoticiera) October 13, 2023

It’s claimed that the Iranian painter received a hug, photo and a kiss on the cheek from Ronaldo, which looked to have delighted Fatima Hamimi – who is 85% disabled – but she was seemingly in the minority when it came to the snap.

That’s because Iranian media, via Mundo Deportivo, have claimed that several lawyers in Iran have filed complaints over Ronaldo’s decision to touch and give a woman he was not married to a kiss in Iran.

Will Ronaldo face punishment?

The Portugal sensation is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, so the fact he gave a kiss to another woman is seen as a huge crime in Iran, which could make it very difficult for Ronldo to ever return to the country.

This is because Iranian media have reported that the justice system moved very quickly to sentence Ronaldo to 99 lashes for adultery the next time he stepped foot on Iranian soil, something that could prove extremely problematic for him and Al-Nassr.

There is indeed a way that Ronaldo could get out of this punishment and it’s if the judge forgives the star footballer if ‘the acts are not punishable or Ronaldo shows remorse.’

While Al-Nassr are not due to go back to Iran for an Asian Champions League group stage match, a potential clash in the knockout stages cannot be ruled out, but Ronaldo will be praying that doesn’t end up happening and he can avoid his 99 lashes.