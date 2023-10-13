Eurostar Rival To Start Running In 2025

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 11:06

UK-Netherlands rail link may face closure for years of renovation works Credit: Creative Commons

Eurostar’s stranglehold on cross-channel train journeys looks set to be challenged for the first time in 30 years, as per a report from Euro News.

A feat of engineering back in the early 90s, the Channel Tunnel has been able to provide an under the sea connection between the United Kingdom and France for three decades, with the Eurostar trains perhaps the most famous vehicles to go through it at high speed.

Indeed, it swiftly links the UK with the continent, without the added hassle of airports, and the company has stood alone since its opening as the go-to option for train travel under the Channel.

However, that could all be about to change in the near future.

Evolyn to rival Eurostart

Indeed, Evolyn, a high-speed rail startup, is getting ready to launch a cross-Channel service from London to Paris.

As per Euro News, Evolyn has agreed to buy 12 trains from French manufacturer Alstom and this could be expanded further to 16.

The total investment in the Evolyn project is £1 billion, with trains running on the route between London and Paris as early as 2025, with a full service slated in for 2026.

It’s certainly an exciting time for train travel, with the route between London and Paris actually able to deal with double the capacity it runs to at the moment, meaning there is clearly room for a rival to come in and join the fray here.

Clearly, competition is a good thing as it should make for more competitive prices between the two companies, though Eurostar will still be able to offer more options around Europe, with Evolyn focusing on just going to Paris from London, and the other way, for the time being.

Routes such as London to Amsterdam have grown in popularity, though that is set to be paused in 2024 as work is done on the station in the Dutch capital.