Ex-pat Instructed Two Gangs To Kill Ex-partner

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 18:56

An ex-pat in Spain hired two groups of hitmen to try and kill her ex-partner, in order pocket a €100,000 life insurance pay-out.

However, the Peruvian woman did not see the hitmen she hired succeed in their task, with both groups failing to carry out her orders.

After she and her then partner had broken up, the woman wanted to take revenge on him, with him hailing from Spain.

She contacted some Madrid-based hitmen to set fire to his car, and then to kill him by beating him up, but only the vehicle was set alight with the gang keeping the money she had given them.

They lied about killing him, and so she hired another group to try and finish the job, but once again it was not executed, as one of the second group let the target know what was going on.

Naturally, the man reported her to the police and she has since been imprisoned.

One of the men involved in burning his car, an 18-year-old Moroccan, meanwhile, has also been arrested and jailed.

For the ex-partner, then, all is well that ends well bar the car.

He could have found himself killed because of the break up, but the first gang decided to take his ex-partner’s money and only do half the job, before the second gang, or at least one of the members, could not go through with the plan and raised the alarm.

He will be thankful for that person’s sudden realisation of conscience, and his ex-partner is now in jail serving time.

Hopefully both are able to move on from this sequence of events, though you can imagine the man is probably still checking over his shoulder and will be for some time after two potential attempts on his life were instructed to be carried out.