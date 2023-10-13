First Baby From Co-Parenting Scheme Is Expected

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 15:30

Photo by Liudmila Fadzeyeva at Shutterstock

A co-parenting agency in Spain is awaiting the birth of the first child that will see two parents look after her without having had a relationship before.

Anthropologist Carmen Balaguer, who founded the agency, said:

“This October will see the first woman who joined our agency give birth to a girl in Barcelona, and there are four further pregnancies on the way – the next of which will be February.

“Co-paternity encompasses people who want to be dads and mums and for different reasons don’t fit in within the traditional family model.

“In the agency, ‘we unite, accompany and create community’ and either deal with friends who want to be parents or with people who decide to go through a selection process that helps them find their paternity or maternity companion.”

Balaguer created Copaternidad in 2021 and it now has over 200 people registered from around Spain.

Most people go to the agency looking for legal and logistical advice into co-parenting:

“It is very important to have professionals to help them throughout the process, as well as parenting counsellors, psychologists and solicitors, and though friends wanting to parent seems the best option, it is not always the best way forward if it is not managed properly,” says Balaguer.

“Perhaps they do not have the same view of paternity or maternity that each one has or the kind of the education they want to give their child – so it is important to communicate and have shared objective.

“When people come to us, first of all we check that they are suitable and qualified people for the upbringing of a child, and then if everything is fine, we create a profile for them.

“After several meetings we try to find the most compatible person and then we organise a ‘date’ so that they can get to know each other.”