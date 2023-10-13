Friday 13th, Sacred, not spooky

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 14:43

Number 13, Lucky?

The fearful Friday is upon us, but why does this day fill us with dread? It’s time to flip the script on this doomful date and embrace the opportunities that it brings.

Ancient Origins

According to biblical stories, the ‘Last Supper’, where Jesus was betrayed, was attended by 13 guests. This resulted in his crucifixion the following day…a Friday. Alongside that, Friday was also said to have been the day Adam and Eve gave in to temptation and ate that juicy apple, condemning humanity for eternity. Oops.

In Norse mythology, there’s stories of a great dinner party in Valhalla, where 12 gods dined and danced. Unfortunately, a 13th guest showed up by the name of Loki. He caused all sorts of mischief which resulted in the killing of Odin’s son! The Norse goddess Frigga is actually the inspiration for the word Friggatriskaidekaphobia, meaning fear of the number 13.

The Divine Feminine

However, contrary to these beliefs, Friday the 13th is widely considered as the day of the Goddess. This is because there are 13 moon cycles each year that are concurrent with our feminine cycles. It is regarded as an extremely powerful day to manifest desires, honour creativity and celebrate wisdom, beauty and nourishment of the soul.

Lucky in Chinese Culture

The number 13 actually translates to ‘assured growth’ and ‘vibrant life’ in Mandarin. This is due to the character of 3 being so similar to that used for birth. It is considered lucky to buy a house on the 13th or of the number 13. Chinese people born on the 13th are also considered to be ‘blessed’.

Time To Get Lucky

So perhaps it’s time to change our perspective on this day and the ‘unlucky number 13’, imagine 13 in a baker’s dozen = more cakes! Also, remember that Jesus was the saviour and accepted his death to redeem humanity and spread love. It’s all about perspective. Embrace your divine wisdom, consider this a day for magic, miracles and to welcome the unexpected! Perhaps even honour the goddess Frigga by putting out some fresh roses.

Finally, if all else fails, find a four leaf clover to keep in your pocket for the day and knock on wood any chance you get!