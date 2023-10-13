Group In European Parliament To Suspend Three Slovak Members

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 19:30

The Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament has announced it will suspend three Slovak members who belong to Robert Fico’s Smer-SD party, which came top in the country’s recent elections.

Fico has struck an agreement to create a coalition government with anti-Ukrainian and Euro-sceptic sentiment.

Fico campaigned on ending his country’s support for Ukraine in its fight against the Russia.

The inclusion of the Slovak National Party in the coalition brings into government a party with anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-Ukraine views.

In response, the Presidency of the Party of European Socialists suspended both Smer-SD and Hlas-SD.

The S&D group, which represents the PES in the European Parliament, said it “welcomed” the decision.

“In line with its internal rules and procedures, and taking fully into account today’s decision by the PES, the S&D Bureau will propose that the Group suspend the membership of its three Slovak MEPs next week”, the group said in a statement, as per Euro News.

“The memorandum of understanding signed by all three parties [in the Slovak coalition govermment] is not compatible with the progressive values and principles of the European family of Socialists and Social Democrats.

“The recent public comments and positions taken by SMER and HLAS party leaders regarding the Russian war against Ukraine, migration, the rule of law and the LGTBIQ community have raised serious concerns and have no place in the progressive family.”

There has been a growing popularity for parties that have similar views across the continent in recent times, in what moderates will see as a worrying shift towards the right.

With the geopolitical stage as uncertain as we have seen in a long time, it’s fascinating to see how some nations are shifting in terms of their policies and those in power.

The European Parliament Socialists and Democrats group has opted to suspend these members, then, and it’ll be interesting to see if more follow.