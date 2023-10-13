Isley Brothers Founder Rudolph Dies Aged 84

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 11:19

The Isley Brothers

Rudolph Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers, has died at the age of 84.

The Isley Brothers are best known for hits such as Twist And Shout and Summer Breeze, with them performing for over 60 years.

No details around the death were released, but a statement from Rudolph’s brother Ronald said:

“There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.”

Rudolph Isley’s life

Rudolph Isley was born in Cincinnati, United States, in 1939.

His music career began with him singing in church, alongside his brothers Ronald and O’Kelly.

The group’s first big hit came in the 1950s with Shout, before the early 1960s saw them release Twist And Shout – a song that The Beatles incorporated in their first album.

Other famous tracks by the group included This Old Heart Of Mine and It’s Your Thing, with the latter winning a Grammy Award.

Later songs in the 1970s saw them release The Heat Is On and Go For Your Guns – two more big hits for them.

By then, younger brothers Ernest and Marvin had joined the group, but in the late 80s Rudolph opted to step away from the band, a few years after the death of O’Kelly.

After leaving the band, he went on to train as a Christian minister, a nod to his church-going roots as a youngster.

The music scene would recognise his and his brothers’ achievements in the years to follow, meanwhile, as they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1992, whilst they also won a BET Award in 2004.

A life full of great songs and achievements, then, and fans will be mourning an icon of the 20th century in terms of music in light of this news.