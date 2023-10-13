Jorge Vilda Lands New Job After Spanish Womens’ Exit

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 11:56

Jorge Vilda, manager of the Spanish Women's national side

Jorge Vilda has got himself a new job, with the former Spanish Women’s football coach taking on a similar role with the Moroccan Women’s team.

Vilda was part of the set-up that won the Women’s World Cup earlier this year in Australia, with Spain beating England in the final.

Indeed, it was a narrow contest but Spain deserved to win, and naturally they were excited to celebrate.

Things were overshadowed by a non-consensual kiss from then-Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales on player Jenni Hermoso during the medal award ceremony, though, and the fallout has seen the former resign from his post.

The Spanish team were already surrounded by controversy even before that moment, though, with Vilda and a number of the players not seeing eye to eye, with many unhappy working with him, leading to a host of them refusing to go to the World Cup Down Under.

In Rubiales he had an ally, though, and the now disgraced Spanish football chief awarded Vilda a new contract on the back of the World Cup win, though Rubiales’ exit and the eventual pressure told and Vilda stepped away.

He’s now joined Morocco, though, as per Africa News and it’ll be fascinating to see how things unfold there after what has happened with the Spanish team.

Members of the Morocco FA will hope that similar success on the pitch can be achieved under Vilda as to what he did with Spain, but they will naturally also be wary of what happened off of the pitch and away from the football.

A statement from Morocco read:

“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation contracted with the Spanish coach, Mr (Jorge Vilda), to coach the women’s national football team in the next stage, succeeding Mr Reynald Pedros, whose duties ended, with thanks extended to him for the work he accomplished during his mission at the helm of the women’s national football team, especially the qualification to the second round of the World Cup tournament.”