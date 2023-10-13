By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 13:46

Madonna set to perform 40 songs on Celebration tour.

Madonna fans around the world are struggling to contain their excitement ahead of the pop star’s Celebration tour.

The 65-year-old singer is finally going to get her Celebration tour underway tomorrow at the O2 Arena in London before jetting off to all corners of the globe including Barcelona, Lisbon, Berlin, Miami and Mexico City.

This tour was meant to take place over three months ago now, but Madonna was rushed to hospital after her children found their mother unconscious in an apartment, and they were all around her bed potentially expecting the worst.

How long is Madonna’s Celebration tour?

However, three months later Madonna is now seemingly fit enough to go on a 78-date tour in Europe and America so that severe illness doesn’t appear to have impacted the pop sensation that much.

Madonna’s musical director, Stuart Price, has been speaking in the build-up to her mammoth tour and he admitted that there will indeed be a huge 40-song list for the singer, with 25 being performed in full.

“A greatest hit doesn’t have to be a song. It can be a wardrobe, it can be a video, or a statement,” he told the BBC. “The person that is going to take the stage looks incredible, sounds incredible, performs incredible.

“In two hours, can you get all of it in? That’s hard. But every great moment she’s had, we took a bit of it.”

This news has sent a lot of fans into a frenzy as people all around the world are trying their best to guess what songs will be performed in full by Madonna, before she takes to the stage tomorrow night, Saturday, October 14th.

Is Madonna going to be healthy enough for her tour?

One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said: “I’d LOVE if Rain makes the setlist”, while another person tweeted out: “This is a prediction tweet to repost once Hung Up On Tokischa is in the setlist.”

People have gone to extreme lengths to show their bold predictions about what this setlist could be with people sharing their notepads that contain a long list of songs they hope Madonna will perform for crowds all around the world.

While people continue to get excited for the start of the tour, a lot of people will be sceptical about seeing one of their favourite singers of all time if she is not going to be looking healthy or herself, which was the case just a few days ago.

Many Madonna fans were worried by how much pain she looked to be in when images emerged of her new look having seemingly undergone some surgery on her face, so everyone will be praying she is in good health and not rushing herself back too quickly just to please her adoring fans.