Seagulls Stall Venice Flights

By John Ensor • Updated: 13 Oct 2023 • 20:54

Image of seagull. Credit: Stephen Rees/Shutterstock.com

Despite advances in technology and mankind’s dominance of the air, mother nature often reminds the world just who is the boss.

Seagulls have recently swarmed Venice’s Marco Polo Airport, leading to significant flight reroutes, according to a report from BNN.

Seagulls Dominate Venice Skies

On a recent day, Marco Polo Airport in Venice witnessed an unusual surge in seagull activity. This heightened bird presence is becoming a major concern for aircraft, especially during ascents and descents. Due to the risk of bird strikes, which can cause severe damage and even catastrophic events, flights have had to be rerouted.

An airport representative stated, ‘The safety of our passengers is paramount. We are actively monitoring the situation and are taking all necessary steps to minimize disruptions while ensuring the security of all flights.’

This unexpected seagull invasion has caught authorities off guard. Schedules have been hampered, with numerous flights redirected to nearby airports. This unforeseen event has brought about disruption for both passengers and flight companies, resulting in delays and heightened operational expenses.

An experienced pilot who regularly operates from Marco Polo Airport commented: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s a unique situation that requires quick, effective solutions.’

Milan’s Airport Dilemma

Meanwhile, in Milan, air passengers are facing a different obstacle. Even with fierce competition between airlines, ticket prices for both local and overseas journeys have shot up.

A travel sector expert noted: ‘The increase in ticket prices is an industry-wide phenomenon, not just limited to Milan. Several factors, including rising fuel prices and increased operational costs, are contributing to this trend.’

How Are Passengers Coping?

Due to the airfare surge, travellers are rethinking their strategies. Some are considering other transportation options, while a few are postponing their trips, hoping for a price drop.

A regular Milan-based flyer explained that while it’s undeniably tough for regular travellers at the moment, fingers crossed things will get back to normal.