By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 14:34

Seven people dead after van overturns while transporting migrants. Credit: Pradeep Thomas Thundiyil/Shutterstock.com

Seven people have died following a car crash near Bavaria, Germany, local police have confirmed.

There has been a lot of talk over the last few weeks and months about immigration and what countries in Europe are doing to tighten up their borders, with the UK launching an agreement with Rwanda to send people who enter the country illegally over there.

In recent times, Spain have called on the rest of the EU to join in solidarity as they try to combat Canary Islands immigration issues that have plagued them for a long time and just last week a boat containing 280 migrants turned up.

Now, it looks as though Germany are having their own problems as a van that tried to evade police, due to it having multiple illegal migrants inside of it, has crashed and overturned, resulting in several deaths.

Seven killed in Germany migrant car crash

It’s believed that more than 20 migrants were stuffed into a van as they attempted to seek a new life in Europe, but this journey was very short-lived as the driver managed to overturn the van, killing seven people and putting others in hospital requiring medical attention.

The van had Austrian license plates and accelerated away from a police road check as they attempted to intercept the Mercedes but could only watch on as it rolled over several times.

Germany: Seven dead in suspected migrant smuggling car crash pic.twitter.com/72aOzFdfbp — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) October 13, 2023

It is being reported that the van, which contained more than 20 people, also had some children on board, which only makes this incident even more devastating that young ones looking for a better start to life were involved in such a crash.

The images to have emerged from the crash do not look good as there is a van, supposed to be a Mercedes, on its roof with all windows smashed out and this begs the question as to how anyone survived at all.

Have other migrant crossings been attempted in Europe lately?

According to reports out in Germany, the van was designed to carry nine people at a maximum, so the fact that over 20 had been crammed into it means so many were left without seatbelts and must’ve been petrified as it continued to roll at a high speed.

This is just the latest car crash involving migrant smugglers in several European countries over the past few weeks. On Thursday, a car with French license plates, thought to also be smuggling migrants overturned and left two people dead.

Last week, a vehicle crashed in Burghausen, Germany which is reportedly only 50km away from this latest crash, but the former one luckily left nobody dead and just left four injured.