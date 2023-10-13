Spain Chief Meets With Basque And Catalan Separatists

By George Dagless •
Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 19:06
Caretaker Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has met with Basque and Catalan separatists.
The Socialist Party leader will go down as the first prime minister of Spain to ever hold talks with EH Bildu from the Basque region, which had historic links to the now-non-existent terrorist group ETA.
EH Bildu is a legal political party, but its association with the terrorist group’s past has turned a number of voters away from it.
After a general election in Spain in July failed to yield a clear result, Sanchez needs the support of various parties if he is to succeed at an upcoming vote in Congress.
Sanchez also met with Catalan separatist groups such as Together for Catalunya as they make demands in return for their support for him.
Many in the Popular Party have criticised Sanchez for his meetings:
“Has Sanchez called on Bildu to condemn terrorism? No,” said Cuca Gamarra.
“Has he asked them to collaborate to clarify terrorist attacks? No. He has only asked them for their votes and for them to name their price.”
Vox, another party, saw their leader Santiago Abascal say:
“Sentenced for justifying terrorism, a friend of Eta terrorists and the publisher of Eta propaganda.
“Today she is a partner of the autocrat Sanchez. He is guilty, but there are others who have responsibility: those who voted no to the outlawing of Bildu when Vox proposed it in Congress.”
Spanish politics continues to fascinate with the various different factions all fighting their cause and for their regions.
Sanchez obviously needs the support of other parties if he is to become Prime Minister for a longer term, but naturally this move will cause criticism from some given what the groups want.
At the same time, it is a historic moment and perhaps one that can open up more dialogue between different sides in Spain – ultimately it is that that will yield progress.
George is an experienced digital publisher covering both news and sport.
