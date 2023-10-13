Spain Consumer Inflation Rises To 3.5%

By George Dagless •
Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 14:56
Spain’s consumer inflation has risen to 3.5% year on year as of September 2023, in another nod to the continuing tough financial conditions the country faces.
Across the world, people are having to tighten their belts thanks to a cost of living crisis, caused by a number of factors on a macro level, such as the war in Ukraine, and then on a more local level, for example as different countries continue to recover from covid.
Inflation is making life very difficult for a number of people around the world at the moment, then, and it is proving stubborn in Spain with it rising to 3.5% year on year for the end of September.
As per Reuters, this rise was driven by energy costs, whilst food inflation remained in double-digits.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices rose by 10.5% year on year, whilst core inflation was 5.8%.
The Bank of Spain said it expected energy to be the main driver of higher prices in the short term future, whilst food inflation was likely to slow in coming quarters.
Despite the slight increases in the summer, meanwhile, Spain’s inflation rate has actually been one of the fastest to decline in the eurozone after it peaked at 10.8% back in July of 2022.
Some positives to take, then, but with the geopolitical environment still so unsettled, few are saying the end is in sight for increased prices.
The war in Ukraine continues and now the Israel/Hamas conflict is only set to put further strain on world economies.
Truly, it’s a testing time for policy makers and, of course, for consumers, and it seems safe to say that we’re not quite out of the woods just yet.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
George is an experienced digital publisher covering both news and sport.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.