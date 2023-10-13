By Graeme Hanna • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 9:11

Scotland needed just one point to confirm their qualification for Euro 2024 but suffered a 2-0 loss to Spain at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville, following a controversial VAR decision to rule out what would have been an opener from Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Steve Clarke’s side put in a valiant effort but went down thanks to a late second-half salvo from the hosts with the goals scored by Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet.

There will be few complaints as to how the game concluded but it could have been very different if Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk had allowed the effort from McTominay on the hour mark but the VAR decision turned out to be the main talking point of the Group A clash, played in front of a 45,623 crowd in the Andalusian capital.

VAR controversy and confusion as Scotland suffer

With what appeared to be a fine goal for Scotland, the Tartan Army were jubilant as bedlam ensued in the away end of the Olympic Stadium. A mass of limbs was ecstatic as it appeared that they were on their way to securing a result that would confirm their place in Euro 2024 in Germany next summer but a sting in the tail quickly turned the jubilation to exasperation.

Players and fans celebrated but as the camera focused on Gozubuyuk, VAR was signalled and that led to the pivotal moment in the game.

Confusion was apparent as to why the goal was being scrutinised. Was it offside? Did Jack Hendry foul Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon? What was the infringement?

No real clarity was provided in the aftermath. Firstly, the Dutch official pointed for a foul then TV images suggested that a marginal offside call was the reason for the decision. Here we have VAR taking centre stage yet again, adding to the controversy of an important decision on the pitch when it was supposed to have the opposite effect. This latest incident flagged up the inconsistency that VAR creates, whilst the lack of communication did not help.

Steve Clarke laments VAR interpretation

As reported by BBC Sport, Scotland boss Steve Clarke rued the VAR decision which was followed by a fatal double blow.

The veteran coach, aged 60, was pleased with his team’s performance but frustrated at how things unfolded around the disallowed goal:

“McTominay’s fine free-kick is so close to being a super goal,” he said.

“Initially, Jack is a centimetre offside. Then when he steps towards the keeper they’ve asked the referee to look at it. They’ve interpreted Jack as interfering with the keeper. I’m not sure the goalie is saving that shot anyway.”

An apparent dislocated shoulder for Liverpool star Andrew Robertson compounded a night of misery for the Scots. Spain’s first goal was a fine move but for the second, they capitalised on an error from Aaron Hickey who fell over, unchallenged.

Their first defeat of the campaign means Scotland needs to wait to be sure of qualification for Euro 2024 but it could come as soon as Sunday if Norway fail to beat Spain in Oslo.

That would set up a party in Paris on Tuesday when the Scots travel for a friendly clash against Les Bleus.