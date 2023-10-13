Spain’s Specialist Cocaine Carriers

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 13:59

Police dog locates drugs concealed in car. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

A major drug trafficking ring, notorious for its innovative smuggling techniques, has been taken down.

A report published by the National Police has given details of how they, in collaboration with the Madrid Municipal Police, arrested five individuals in Madrid, effectively putting an end to a criminal group that had been distributing cocaine concealed within vehicles.

A Year-Long Investigation

The investigation began over a year ago, following a separate operation in 2022. This operation uncovered a scheme where cocaine was smuggled inside the batteries of mechanical bulls shipped from Panama. This discovery led investigators to another group, who had been distributing cocaine across the region using vehicles which had specially designed compartments for drug transport.

Cocaine Hub

As the inquiry deepened, detectives identified several Madrid properties that the gang used as their base. Operating under the Just-in-time business model, these properties acted as cocaine ‘warehouses’. Large amounts of the drug were stored and rapidly moved on, making it challenging for authorities to pinpoint when the drugs were on-site.

Significant Seizures

In the past few months, the investigation’s intensity ramped up. On September 22, with the assistance of the Madrid Municipal Police, a vehicle suspected of carrying narcotics was stopped. A hidden compartment within revealed ten kilograms of cocaine.

Further raids resulted in the confiscation of a total of 25 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of hashish, €78,000 in cash, two vehicles, several mobile phones, and documentation.

‘The operation has resulted in the arrest of five members of the organisation who were brought before the courts, three of them were sent to prison and the investigation continues in order to identify other possible participants.’