Student Falls From Balcony After Eating Marijuana Brownie

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 12:30

A student in Malaga has escaped with her life after falling from a balcony following hallucinations caused by marijuana.

The female student fell from the third floor of the building she was in after taking a piece of a marijuana brownie.

The food made her hallucinate, and made her believe that she was at risk of being kidnapped from the building, prompting her to try and make an ‘escape’ which saw her climb over the balcony and fall to the ground.

She has avoided death, but spent several days in the ICU in the Regional Hospital, with the incident happening back at the end of September – though details of it have only been released by authorities now.

Indeed, investigations into the fall quickly ruled out any external involvement from friends or others, with the young woman instead suffering from hallucinations after eating the brownie.

The brownie included three grams of marijuana and had been baked by a student group who followed a YouTube video that showed them how to make one.

She sustained fractures to her arms and legs, as well as abdominal and chest traumas and doctors were fearful for her life in the first few hours after the incident, with her in the Intensive Care Unit.

She gradually improved, though, and has escaped any further serious injury, whilst also quite lucky to be alive in all truth.

Police had found her lying on the ground, with friends shouting from the third-floor balcony, and rushed her to get medical attention.

Marijuana brownies are particularly common in Amsterdam but have grown in popularity elsewhere.

The dangers around them, especially making them at home and potentially getting the recipe wrong, are stark though, with hallucinations obviously a potential side-effect.

Thankfully, the young student escaped with her life, and this story could have been far more tragic.