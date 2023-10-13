US Sending Spanish Navy 8 Military Helicopters

By George Dagless • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 11:46

The United States is set to send 8 military helicopters to Spain, it has been reported by Navy Recognition.

As one of the biggest militaries in the world, the United States is awash with the best military equipment, with it obviously able to use it for itself but also able to sell it to other nations and allies.

Indeed, that is what is happening with this deal, with Spain taking on 8 Sikorksy MH-60R helicopters from the United States.

The U.S. Department of Defence revealed that manufacturer Lockheed Martin will be given the contract for the production and delivery of the choppers, with everything expected to completed by March 2027.

“The new MH-60R will upgrade mission systems and sensors of the SH-60B fleet, elevating the Armada to the highest level of anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capability,” said the Spanish navy.

”We expect a smooth transition from the SH-60B to the MH-60R.”

“Spain’s confidence in the MH-60R is an attestation to our shared commitment to national security and the security of our allied nations,” said Capt. William Hargreaves of the U.S. Navy H-60 Multi-mission Helicopters program manager.

“We are committed to supporting Spain throughout this process from contract award through delivery while further solidifying our global partnership. The increased capabilities and new technologies of the MH-60R Seahawk will allow the Spanish Navy to remain a ready, capable and equipped fleet.”

The helicopter in question is a twin turboshaft engine, multi-mission naval helicopter with folding main rotor blades and a hinged tail.

It is a multi-purpose helicopter with various different uses both in combat and evacuation situations, and Spain will be joining the likes of Denmark, India, Australia, and of course the United States, in owning and using this particular model.

Military and defence spending for many countries is crucial, and Spain will be pleased to have got this deal over the line.