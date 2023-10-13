What Am I Going To Do With My Car?

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 12:54

Combating emissions

The town of Estepona has been a pioneer in approving and implementing the new low emission zones and will soon begin to apply restrictions to vehicles without an environmental sticker.

The Low Emission Zone approved by Estepona town council will be bounded by Avenida de Andalucía, Calle Tajo, Calle Pilar de Farinós, Avenida San Lorenzo and Avenida de España. Within this perimeter of 60 hectares, the regulations will be applied gradually from 2023 to 2025. From January 1, 2026, only those cars which are considered the most environmentally friendly will be allowed in the area.

In view of this, Área Costa del Sol took to the streets to ask citizens for their opinion.

When asked about these forthcoming restrictions, some local residents did not hesitate to bring up the controversial Avenida España in response: “What difference does it make, if we can no longer get anywhere anyway?”. Others didn’t miss the opportunity to criticise the pedestrianisation of the town: “What they have done by closing the town leaves me speechless”, said one.

Meanwhile, many others approve of the measure in favour of the environment while pointing to their pockets: “It’s all very well, but what are we going to do with the cars”? Economics is a major concern here: “I don’t have the money to buy another car”.

According to the council’s timetable, access to the town centre will already be restricted this year between 8amand 9pm for vehicles without an environmental sticker.

From 2024, the ban on access to the town centre for these vehicles will be extended to 24 hours, while between 8am and 9pm, vehicles with environmental badge B will be restricted.

In 2025, the restriction will affect cars with a C label and from 2026, only those with environmental labels 0 or ECO will be able to enter the centre. The measure will be accompanied by the installation of security cameras and corresponding signage at the entrances to the Low Emission Zone.