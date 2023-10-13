By Graeme Hanna •
Updated: 13 Oct 2023 • 13:59
On Tuesday, October 10, Holly Willoughby announced her departure from ‘This Morning’ after a stellar 14-year run as co-host of ITV’s flagship morning show.
She shocked fans with the news of her exit as she walked away from a lucrative ITV contract for personal reasons following an alleged abduction threat.
It was later reported that Gavin Plumb, aged 36, was detained and charged with soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit the kidnap of Willoughby.
Fans were quick to offer their support and well-wishes for the popular TV celebrity but what next for Holly Willoughby?
The established TV star will immediately be taking time out to focus on herself and her family, which will be the priority in the short term.
This unexpected development happened just five months after she was caught up in the Phillip Schofield saga when her co-host on This Morning left the show after he admitted lying about an affair with a younger colleague.
She could return to TV in due course as there will be plenty of offers on the table and it remains to be seen if she will return for the new series of Dancing on Ice in early 2024.
If she does return to our TV screens, it could be on another channel as the the Daily Mail has reported that, “BBC chiefs look set to swoop on Holly Willoughby in a bid to tempt her over to the broadcaster while her future at ITV remains in doubt.”
The report stated that BBC chiefs have been keen to land the presenter for some time and could now swoop for her services given the upheaval but right now Willoughby is very unlikely to make an immediate decision on what comes next.
Alternatively, she may decide to focus on a new career off-screen.
Away from TV, Willoughby, aged 42, has successfully launched a lifestyle brand named Wylde Moon.
It is focussed on an array of topics including beauty, fashion, relationships, and interiors.
In addition to that venture, she also heads up her own management company Roxy Media Ltd which lists Holly and her husband, Dan Baldwin, as sole directors with an 80/20 split in her favour. This means that she can maximise her financial return on any projects, should she return to TV.
Three years ago Willoughby quit the agency that she shared with former TV partner Schofield, after learning that YMU, – previously known as James Grant – was set to earn a percentage of her future earnings.
Graeme is a freelance writer based in Belfast, Northern Ireland who has been writing full-time for the last three years. He specialises in football and Rangers FC in particular, as well as being on top of news and trending matters. His work has been published in titles such as Rangers Review, Give Me Sport, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon and the Belfast News Letter.
