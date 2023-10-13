By Graeme Hanna • Published: 13 Oct 2023 • 16:29

Luton Airport has apologised to passengers after a fire devastated one of its car parks on Tuesday, October 10.

The airport had admitted that it does not know whose cars have been destroyed or who exactly is affected given that the area is a no-go zone.

A major fire erupted in Terminal 2 Car Park at London Luton Airport – as it is branded – causing significant damage and leading to a partial collapse of its structure.

In a statement sent out on X, formerly Twitter, the Airport stressed that they are working hard to provide more information as soon as possible.

“We understand the distress this incident has caused for our car parking customers, and that many are still anxious for more detail,” it stated.

“We’re sorry that we have not been able to respond as quickly as we would have liked. We have contacted all customers who have booked with us directly and are working hard to provide more details as soon as possible.”

“However this a complex, and ever-changing situation and as the car park cannot be accessed safely, we are unable to confirm the condition of any individual vehicle at this time.”

“We will be providing regular updates to all customers and responding to all other queries in order of priority.

What started the Luton Airport fire?

The fire broke out on level three of the airport’s terminal two car park, with Sky News reporting the response of Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer at Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Hopkinson stated that the car park contained approximately 1,500 vehicles in it at the time of the incident with up to 1,200 believed to be damaged. He added that “we don’t believe it was an electric vehicle,” that started the fire, indicating that a diesel car was responsible.

The fire is said to have led to the cancellation of more than 150 flights which were due to land or take off from Luton. Other arrivals were diverted to locations including Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester, whilst an inevitable delay hit a number of outbound flights.

It has been said that around 30,000 passengers faced disruption to their travel plans because of the significant car park fire but thankfully, only minor injuries were reported, nothing serious. BBC News reported that “Three firefighters and a member of airport staff were taken to hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke and a further firefighter was treated at the scene by the paramedics.”