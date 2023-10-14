BBC Targeted Over Hamas-Terrorist Controversy

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 15:34

BBC targeted by vandals. Credit: VicDerbyshire/X

AN incident this morning, in which the BBC was targeted, has highlighted the controversy surrounding the broadcasters’ stance not to label the Hamas group as terrorists.

On Saturday, September 14, BBC anchor Victoria Derbyshire shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showcasing the front entrance of BBC Broadcasting House in London, spattered with red paint, writes the Express.

This incident follows the BBC’s refusal to label Hamas as a terrorist group, despite their recent involvement in the murder and kidnapping of Israeli citizens in their homes over the past weekend.

The controversy stems from the fact that Hamas has been officially designated as a terrorist organization in the UK since 2021.

Broadcasting House Targeted

The video posted by Derbyshire at 9:37 am displays a glaring spectacle – red paint sprayed across the entrance of the iconic Broadcasting House and splattered on the pavement leading up to it. This act of vandalism is the latest in a series of incidents targeting the BBC in the wake of Hamas’ acts of terror in Israel.

Just a couple of days prior, on October 12, a different video surfaced on X, revealing activists affixing posters of kidnapped Israelis onto the walls outside Broadcasting House. These posters serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of Hamas’ terror attacks, strategically placed right by the BBC’s front entrance.

Hamas Controversy

The BBC has faced mounting criticism this week for its refusal to categorise Hamas as terrorists, despite their well-documented involvement in violent activities. This refusal raises questions about the broadcaster’s stance on international conflicts and its duty to provide objective reporting.

No Claim Of Responsibility

While the identity of the culprits behind the red paint vandalism remains unknown, it is unclear whether this act is directly linked to the BBC’s handling of the Hamas issue. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motives behind the vandalism.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the BBC’s refusal to label Hamas as terrorists underscores the complexities of reporting on international conflicts. It sparks debates about media ethics, neutrality, and the responsibility of media outlets in shaping public opinion.