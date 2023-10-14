Criminal Ring Foiled Smuggling Migrants Into Andalucia

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 12:54

Migrants were concealed under the bonnet, next to the engine. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

IN a recent operation, authorities have successfully dismantled a criminal organization responsible for smuggling migrants concealed within vans, across the maritime border of Algeciras, Andalucia.

The operation, as reported by the National Police, resulted in the arrest of eleven individuals connected to the network, all based in Tarragona, Spain.

They are accused of providing false documents to migrants in Tangier, Morocco, which allowed their illegal entry after charging some of them up to €14,000.

Truck Hideaways And Modified Vehicles

The criminal network ingeniously modified trucks to facilitate the secret transportation of up to five migrants per vehicle. These modified trucks would then be transported on commercial ships travelling from Tangier to Algeciras, Spain.

Once the migrants reached Spanish soil, the network also ensured their transportation to other regions within the country.

The Smugglers’ Methods

The criminal operation, headquartered in Tarragona, allegedly orchestrated the intricate smuggling of migrants across the maritime border of Algeciras. Initially, false Spanish documents were provided to the migrants, granting them access to commercial ships destined for Spain.

Once aboard these vessels, migrants would access a concealed compartment within the vehicles’ cargo hold, where they remained hidden throughout the voyage. The trucks were meticulously adapted, featuring concealed areas within the cabins or near the engine, specifically designed as hiding places.

Payment For Passage

The migrants, willing to endure such treacherous conditions, paid substantial amounts ranging from €8,000 to €14,000, which depended on factors such as the location of concealment, the quality of the forged documents supplied, or their ultimate destination within Spain.

The compact size of the vans allowed them to transport up to five individuals secretly thus avoiding the use of falsified documents at Spanish border crossings.

Upon successfully passing border controls, migrants would be transported to the vicinity of the Port of Algeciras, where their fraudulent documentation was discarded. From there, they were either transferred to various locations across Spain via private vehicles or provided with bus tickets.

Police Crack Down

This extensive investigation resulted in the arrest of eleven individuals in Algeciras, Tarragona, and Madrid, all facing charges related to belonging to a criminal organisation, facilitating illegal immigration, and forging documents.

Law enforcement officials conducted five searches in Tarragona and Reus, uncovering crucial documentation pertinent to the investigation. The mastermind behind the people smuggling operation has since been imprisoned.

In joint efforts to stop people smuggling , Spanish authorities remain vigilant in their commitment to fight criminal gangs