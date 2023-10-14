DGT Highlights Issue Which Causes 75 Deaths Per Year On Spanish Roads

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 11:32

Serious Road Accident In Spain. Credit: Roberto Sorin/Shutterstock.com

The DGT has recently highlighted ‘a public health problem’ that they claim is equivalent to drunk driving.

Is driving while tired as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol? According to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in Spain, the answer is a resounding yes. This alarming issue has claimed the lives of at least 75 people annually over the past decade, making it a grave concern for road safety in Spain, according to Telecinco.

A Growing Menace On Spanish Roads

The DGT, constantly striving to reduce road accidents, has been providing drivers with valuable advice, such as safety around school areas. However, it’s the peril of driving while fatigued that has recently taken the spotlight.

Mobility experts, echoing the sentiments of Auto Bild, warn that drowsy driving carries a risk equivalent to that of drunk driving. In both scenarios, the chances of an accident increase fivefold, and when the two are combined, the risk multiplies to a staggering 30 times more likely.

Drowsiness While Driving

To draw attention to this critical issue, the DGT organised an event focusing on drowsiness and driving. During the event, Pere Navarro, the General Director of the DGT, emphasised that 42 per cent of fatal accidents occur off-road, with 38 per cent of fatalities attributed to driver distraction.

Navarro described drowsy driving as ‘a public health problem’ that merits significant attention. Although it’s challenging to pinpoint the exact number of accidents caused by drivers falling asleep, the Guardia Civil estimates that, in 2021 alone, 7 per cent of fatal accidents were caused by this.

Over the past decade, at least 75 people have tragically lost their lives each year due to drowsy driving, and an additional 250 have suffered severe injuries. This underscores the urgent need for road safety measures.

Sleep Deprivation In Spain

According to data from the Spanish Sleep Society, Spaniards get an average of just 6.8 hours of sleep per night. Additionally, the Spanish Society of Neurology reveals that 30 per cent of the population grapples with some form of sleep disorder, with 4 per cent enduring chronic sleep issues.

These concerning statistics highlight the pervasive nature of sleep problems, which can transfer from the bedroom to the road, posing a significant risk to public safety.