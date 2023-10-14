By Graeme Hanna • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 16:15

A Jewish school situated in north London is installing a heightened fence amid security fears related to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine.

Contractors were on site on Friday, measuring up, after those involved felt it should be harder for anyone to be able to reach over into the footprint of Ateres Beis Yaakov primary school.

A small number of schools nearby in north London, including Menorah High and Torah Vodaas were closed because of the fears whilst there have been some incidents, including an attack on a Jewish restaurant in Golders Green.

A feature from Jewish News detailed extra precautions being taken due to the current climate.

‘A private security guard working outside a school in Hendon said a security presence was ‘normal’ for many schools in the area, but believed people had become more anxious since the Israel-Hamas conflict.’

‘Education Secretary Gillian Keegan confirmed the Government is working closely with a “small number” of Jewish schools, which have temporarily shut due to safety fears, to ensure they can open again.’

Number 10 has announced that £3 million in extra funding will be given to provide the Jewish community with more protection, focused on strengthened security at schools and synagogues.

Security of the Jewish community in London

On Friday October 13, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps responded when asked about schools having to close, “Well there’s obviously broader threats, not specific, including some of the absolutely disgusting material we have seen from Hamas who are a terrorist organisation who threaten people all the time.”

“So this is really to do with the security of the community, and the Jewish community itself taking decisions. The Government has stepped in with further money in order to work with the community,” he added.

“People are very concerned, and it’s not surprising when you hear the language coming out of some of these organisations and their supporters.”

With Pandora’s box opened, it is difficult to see how tensions can be calmed and problems settled, even in the short term. That applies to the Jewish and Muslim communities in the UK, never mind the actual conflict zone in the Middle East.

Here in the UK, people need to step back from the brink, whilst the government has a duty to protect those under threat but the danger is that an escalation of violence and suffering in Israel/Palestine will spill into the wider region and then be exported to other locations.