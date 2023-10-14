German Tourist Falls To Death From Mallorca Balcony

By George Dagless • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 11:41

A German tourist, aged 60-years-old, has died after falling from a balcony in Capdepera, on the island of Mallorca.

According to witnesses at the scene, the German man was seen arguing with his wife a matter of just minutes before he fell over the balcony, which was on the fourth floor of the Hotel Illot Park.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 10pm on Thursday last week in the tourist area of Cala Rajada.

It is believed the man died on impact with the ground. Paramedics were called and rushed to the scene, but they were unable to save his life and pronounced him dead.

In light of this incident, the Guardia Civil is now currently investigating how the man fell to his death.

Recent balcony incident in Malaga

The news comes closely after a student in Malaga also fell from a balcony after hallucinating that she was going to be kidnapped, following eating a brownie laden with marijuana.

The young woman fell three stories after trying to ‘escape’ her kidnappers, and she was found seriously injured at the bottom of the building.

Incredibly, she escaped death and made a recovery after a handful of days in an intensive care unit, with fractures to both her legs and arms and also chest trauma.

Deaths and injuries after falling from balconies are unfortunately common in Spain, and the tragic news involving the German national is a stark reminder of that.

Indeed, a number of British tourists have fallen from balconies this year at different tourist spots in Spain, with some dying and some seriously injured.

Resorts do what they can to warn about the dangers of the balconies, but ultimately sometimes that is not enough and we see these cases come around from time to time at different locations.