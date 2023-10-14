German Tourist Falls To Death From Mallorca Balcony

By George Dagless •
Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 11:41
A German tourist, aged 60-years-old, has died after falling from a balcony in Capdepera, on the island of Mallorca.
According to witnesses at the scene, the German man was seen arguing with his wife a matter of just minutes before he fell over the balcony, which was on the fourth floor of the Hotel Illot Park.
The incident is said to have taken place at around 10pm on Thursday last week in the tourist area of Cala Rajada.
It is believed the man died on impact with the ground. Paramedics were called and rushed to the scene, but they were unable to save his life and pronounced him dead.
In light of this incident, the Guardia Civil is now currently investigating how the man fell to his death.
The news comes closely after a student in Malaga also fell from a balcony after hallucinating that she was going to be kidnapped, following eating a brownie laden with marijuana.
The young woman fell three stories after trying to ‘escape’ her kidnappers, and she was found seriously injured at the bottom of the building.
Incredibly, she escaped death and made a recovery after a handful of days in an intensive care unit, with fractures to both her legs and arms and also chest trauma.
Deaths and injuries after falling from balconies are unfortunately common in Spain, and the tragic news involving the German national is a stark reminder of that.
Indeed, a number of British tourists have fallen from balconies this year at different tourist spots in Spain, with some dying and some seriously injured.
Resorts do what they can to warn about the dangers of the balconies, but ultimately sometimes that is not enough and we see these cases come around from time to time at different locations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
George is an experienced digital publisher covering both news and sport.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.