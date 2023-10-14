‘Help-Boy’ Investigation Reveals Shocking Scam

By John Ensor • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 10:42

'Help-Boy' scam. Credit: GuardiaCivil/X

A criminal gang that exploited the natural love of parents for their children using a ‘son in distress’ technique has been dismantled.

A report published on Saturday, September 14 revealed how a cunning criminal gang running the ‘help-boy’ scam has been apprehended by the Guardia Civil. Their fraudulent operation spanned numerous Spanish provinces and left victims swindled out of a total of €26,299.

‘Help-Boy’ Method

The scammers operated with devious methods, preying on parents’ love for their children. Victims received distressing messages via SMS or social networks, purportedly from their sons or daughters. These messages falsely claimed that their children had lost their mobile phones, forcing them to use another number and urgently needing financial assistance.

Bank Transfers And Deception

The fraudsters manipulated the victims into making bank transfers to a specified account, citing system-related problems preventing them from doing so themselves. Once the transfers were made, the criminals swiftly withdrew the funds from ATMs strategically located in banks, supermarkets, or gaming arcades across the province of Sevilla. This tactic left victims without recourse, as the accounts were left with no available funds.

Complicit Account Holders

Intriguingly, investigators uncovered a network of bank accounts tied to the scams, with transactions as high as €15,000. It was revealed that account holders benefitted by taking a 5 per cent cut of the scammed money for allowing the criminal group access.

A Multi-Provincial Operation

The fraudulent activity of this group extended beyond Sevilla, with victims identified in various towns such as Laguna de Duero (Valladolid), Valladolid, Ibiza, Brion (Coruña), and Betanzos (Coruña).

The dedicated efforts of Guardia Civil agents from the Investigation Area of the Main Post of Los Palacios, Sevilla, led to the arrest of three individuals and the investigation of one more in connection with this distressing scam.

The dismantling of this criminal group highlights the importance of remaining vigilant against such scams that prey on parental concern. Always verify the authenticity of any urgent requests for financial assistance, especially if they come through unconventional channels.