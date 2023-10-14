Komando Bike Festival In Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 9:58

Motorbike show in Torremolinos

This weekend, the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos is hosting the 11th Komando Bike Festival until October 15. A wide and varied programme of activities for motorbike lovers with a motorbike show and outlet with more than 20 participating clubs, exhibitions, parties, talks, music, food trucks, prizes and tributes, raffles and gifts and a camping area on the site.

The most important brands in the motorbike sector in Malaga and at a national level will be exhibiting their new products and innovations at this show. On Saturday there will also be a concert. with ‘The Fever Band’ and ‘La Frontera’.

The registration ticket costs €20 and entitles you to access to the site during the the event, access to the concert, an event T-shirt in order of arrival until stocks last, gift bag in order of arrival until stocks last, lunch on Saturday at Plaza Komando, raffles and discount coupons, three drinks of beer or soft drink in the square, snacks and drinks on the motorbike tour route on Saturday morning and the right to camp in order of arrival and until full capacity is reached.

€1 from each registration will go to the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

Tickets can be purchased here https://www.gaslap.com/eventos-motorsport/xi-concentracion-mototuristica-komando-bike-festival/.

The day pass for Saturday (one day only) can be purchased at a price of €4 only at the box office on the day of the event. It includes access to the venue before 8pm, a drink of beer or soft drink in the square, entrance to the Maldito Duende and Deltó tribute festival, entrance to the concert of La Frontera and The Fever Band. Children under the age of 16 can enter free of charge and must be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

The night pass for Saturday is €8 and can be purchased at the box office on the day of the event. The price includes access to the venue from 8pm, a beer or soft drink in the square and access to the La Frontera and The Fever Band concert. Children under the age of 16 can enter free of charge and must be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

More information about the programme here https://www.komandobikefestival.com/programa-oficial.