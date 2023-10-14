Lithuanian Schools Receive Multiple Bomb Threats

By George Dagless • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 12:26

Lithuanian schools have received multiple bomb threats of late, it has been reported.

A wave of emails threatening bombs at schools came through on Friday afternoon across the eastern European country, in what appears to be a wide-spread hoax but with malicious intent nevertheless.

Indeed, it follows a trend in the Baltic states, with Estonia also receiving similar messages this week just gone, with the nation also shutting schools in the country.

The threats themselves are described as low-risk but with the intent to cause panic, with the Baltic states in particular bombarded with disinformation as the geopolitical crisis in the area between Ukraine and Russia continues.

Lithuanian schools threatened by bombs emails

Police in Lithuania say that schools in the country were flooded with warnings about bombs and threats to the safety of the buildings, prompting a swathe of closures across the land.

Lithuania’s police chief, Renatas Pozela, said the attack began late on Thursday involving hundreds of emails that sent from a server within the European Union, with many of the messages written in Russian and containing political content.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė said:

“These false reports are intended to cause panic… there is no need to panic.”

As mentioned, in Estonia, similar spam emails with threats inside started to arrive on Wednesday, leaving the country to close down schools in the town of Tartu.

As for neighbouring Latvia, authorities there called the emails a low-level threat and a targeted criminal action aimed at destabilising society.

They believe the sender of the emails to all three countries was the same person, and they have been doing it for around a year, targeting various official organisations along the way.

The Baltic nations are working on finding the culprit, whilst Latvian authorities are also collaborating with the United States and Poland on the situation, as per Euro News.