By Graeme Hanna • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 16:56

ABERDEEN VISIT: Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak at the Shell refinery photo credit: 10 Downing Street

Max Hastings, the former editor of the Telegraph newspaper has obliterated the current “dreadful” Tory government and has pledged to vote Labour in the next general election.

He blasted the state of the party at present, the recent events that have led to its current state of demise including key individuals who have made an impact and mostly in a negative manner.

In an interview with the New European, Hastings described Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as “a loser”, lamented the lurch to the right that the party has travelled, called Suella Braverman’s policies “grotesque” and ridiculed the base that pushed Liz Truss into Number 10.

On the PM, Hastings effectively described a lame duck.

“I think Sunak’s fate at the back end of this dreadful government is deeply unenviable, but there he is, and of course, he’s always going to be remembered as the tail-ender, the loser.”

The veteran journalist and military historian who also edited the London Standard said Sunak is a “decent person but is he a leader? I’m afraid not.”

“I’ve always been sceptical whether people who are school head boys are likely to be good leaders.”

Damning.

When right-of-centre figures like Hastings are speaking like this, others should be taking notice. The problem is that we are too far down the road for Sunak to be able to perform any kind of U-turn, instead, he is just meandering toward the bottom of the cul-de-sac.

Tory Party doom and gloom

Hastings directed a blast at former PM Truss’ supporters, which also speaks of the wider situation that has engulfed the Tories in recent years.

“These people thought Liz Truss was the answer to the nation’s problems. As long as these 200,000 Flat Earthers around the country have a decisive voice, then I’m very gloomy about the Conservative Party’s prospects.”

The overall discussion is a very interesting account of the political position of the governing party at this point in time, largely set in the direct aftermath of Brexit and the plethora of issues that have plagued Westminster in recent times.

How do we emerge from it? Hastings believes the Tory Party will need to pick up the pieces and reflect on what it wants to be, whilst Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party take the responsibility of government to take the UK in a different direction, with his vote in line.

At some point within the next 12 months, that vision is looking increasingly like becoming a reality.