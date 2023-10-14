Victoria Beckham Makes Stark Admission About Living In Spain

By George Dagless • Published: 14 Oct 2023 • 14:09

Victoria Beckham has revealed how she did not enjoy much of her time in Spain whilst husband David played for Real Madrid.

The footballer moved from Manchester United in 2003 and stayed in Madrid until 2007, with him part of a side that contained legends like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Raul, and Roberto Carlos.

Indeed, it was a galaxy of stars that played in that team, but things away from the pitch were tough for the Beckham family during that period, as Victoria has revealed.

Victoria Beckham opens up on tough Spain spell

In the couple’s new Netflix documentary series, she reveals it was the most testing time for their relationship, with David also accused of having an affair, which he has always denied.

“It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.

“Here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together, we were connected, we had each other.

“But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me.

“The press said all the time that I hated Spain or hated Madrid, but it wasn’t because of Spain as we had to think about family.”

In the doc, David says: “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honestly. Victoria is everything to me, to see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family.

“There were some days that I would wake up and think, ‘How am I going to go to work?… I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes.”