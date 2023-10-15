British Man In Mijas Arrested

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 15 Oct 2023 • 9:40

Woman found dead in Calahonda

A 33-year-old Chilean woman who had been in Spain since 2019 was found dead in Calahonda, Mijas, on Saturday. The deceased, a Chilean resident in Spain since 2019, appears to have fallen from a fifth floor. For now the motive for her death is being investigated, which may be due to a case of male violence, but suicide has not been ruled out.

The first suspect for the Guardia Civil is a 36-year-old British man with whom the victim had a casual relationship and who had two previous cases of gender violence,, according to La Opinion de Malaga newspaper. The man has been arrested.

In addition, sources from the investigation state that the victim called the emergency services because of an assault by the detainee and had to be taken to hospital for treatment, after 11pm. However, she did not want to report it.

At 8.40am, the Emergency 112 Andalusia service received a call about a woman falling from the 5th floor of a building in the urbanisation Mijeña Riviera Sol de Calahonda according to Europa Press. The Guardia Civil, Local Police and Emergencies 061 were mobilised to the area. The medical staff confirmed the death of the woman. Sources of the investigation confirmed to La Opinion de Malaga that the deceased had attempted suicide several times.

For now, the Guardia Civil is still investigating the details of the alleged murder of this woman, and has therefore requested images from the nightclub where the couple spent the night before, in order to follow the trail and establish a detailed chronology of all the movements of the detainee.

The detainee is a man with whom she had met and with whom, apparently, she had a sporadic relationship. It is being investigated as a possible case of gender violence, but the hypothesis of suicide has not been ruled out either, as she had been tragically widowed six months ago and there was a history of suicide attempts.

Mijas Town Hall has expressed its repulsion at this news which, if confirmed, could be a new case of male violence in just four days. “From Mijas we will continue to work tirelessly to eradicate male violence and provide all kinds of support to the victims of this terrible social scourge,” they said.

If this new murder is confirmed, it would be the fifth victim of gender violence registered in the province this year. In Andalucia, the number of murdered women would amount to 18, more than a third of the total number of victims in Spain as a whole.