Earthquake Of 3.4 Magnitude Recorded In Almeria With Its Epicentre Northeast Of Tabernas

By Chris King • Updated: 15 Oct 2023 • 16:42

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

AN earthquake was registered in the province of Almeria by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) early this Sunday, October 15.

According to data from the experts, the tremor had its epicentre northeast of the municipality of Tabernas. It was reported by residents but no personal or structural damage occurred.

In a detailed statement, the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service explained that the earthquake occurred at 10:27 am, with a magnitude of 3.4 and a shallow depth, according to the final measurements of the IGN.

🔴 Registrado un terremoto de magnitud 3,4 con epicentro al noreste de #Tabernas #Almería ⚠️ Ha sido sentido por la población aunque sin ocasionar daños 🔊 Toda la información y audio 👇https://t.co/fujzVvglT2 — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) October 15, 2023

112 offers advice for citizens to follow in the event of a tremor

In the event of earthquakes, 112 advises citizens to remain calm and follow the instructions of the authorities and organisations involved in resolving the emergency, which would be transmitted through its website or via social media networks.

They suggest that during an earthquake, it is best to stay where you are, whether you are inside a building or outside on the street since accidents can occur when entering and leaving buildings.

When inside a building, it is necessary to look for strong structures to use for shelter. These could be under a table or a bed, under the lintel of a door, next to a pillar, in a main wall or in a corner.

After the shockwave subsides, 112 recommends leaving the buildings in an orderly and gradual manner using the stairs. Under no circumstances should anybody use the lift to leave a building.

If you are outside, it is recommended to stay away from electrical cables, cornices, glass, and other elements that may break or fall due to movement.

In the event of an earthquake occurring while driving a vehicle, it is necessary to stop it immediately where traffic allows and remain inside it until the tremor ends.