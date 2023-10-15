By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Oct 2023 • 13:17

Fugitive from British Justice Nabbed in Javea (Alicante) for Drug Trafficking. Image: Guardia Civil / Interior Ministry

In a significant international law enforcement success, the Civil Guard has apprehended a British national in Javea (Alicante), Spain, who has been on the run from British authorities since 2020.

His alleged crimes include drug trafficking, money laundering, and involvement in a criminal organisation, the Guardia Civil confirmed on October 15.

The suspect is believed to be a key figure in the importation of substantial quantities of various narcotics into the United Kingdom.

This assertion is based on information extracted from encrypted servers used by various criminal organisations, as part of an investigation conducted by UK law enforcement.

The operation to apprehend the fugitive was carried out by the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Guardia Civil, reflecting the robust international cooperation established between law enforcement agencies of different countries.

The UCO received intelligence regarding the potential whereabouts of a fugitive wanted by the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

Acting on this valuable information, an extensive investigation was launched, leading to the identification of individuals associated with the fugitive in the province of Alicante.

After weeks of painstaking and discreet efforts, the suspect was located and apprehended in the municipality of Javea (Alicante).

Simultaneously, a search was conducted at the location where the fugitive had been hiding.

This collaborative operation involved investigators from the NCA, the London Metropolitan Police, and agents from the Central Operational Unit.

This successful operation was conducted by the Justice Escape Team of the Central Operational Unit, with support from various units of the Alicante Civil Guard Command.

The detainee has been handed over to the Central Court of Instruction number 5 of the National Court, which has ordered his detention.