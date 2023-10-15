Rain Coming To The Costa Del Sol

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 15 Oct 2023 • 13:11

Rain coming to Costa del Sol

Weather forecasters are predicting a fortnight of rain in Malaga province as the anticyclones that have maintained almost summer-like weather during the start of autumn will give way to several chains of squalls that could produce significant rainfall from next week onwards.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) provides quarterly reports, but it does not usually forecast beyond a period of seven days. However, given the persistent drought in Malaga and the rest of Andalucia, in the middle of the Hispanic Day long weekend it has predicted that the second fortnight of October will bring the first significant rains this autumn.

With a start to this season characterised by maximum temperatures that have exceeded the 30 degree barrier, the most recent models show more instability, as well as generalised rainfall for the whole province, and of a substantial amount, from next week onwards. The rains could affect different regions from Tuesday onwards, with showers that will continue throughout the week and could be heavier on Thursday, when there could be significant storms.

Aemet announced with the end of summer, the arrival of these weather fronts that could provide a wetter period than usual for the time of year. “Late Sunday and the first days of the third week of the month will change the parameters in the province and rainfall is expected,” said Aemet.